Living Your Best Life: Esthetics with Melissa

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Esthetics with Melissa in Socastee offers several anti-aging facials, waxing, and body treatments.

If you’re tired of having to do your own skin treatments, take a break and allow Melissa to handle that for you and completely relax.

Esthetics with Melissa is located inside Sola Salon Studios at 1399 South Common Drive.

Click here to schedule an appointment.

