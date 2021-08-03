Submit a Tip
How to with Halley: Skateboarding at Matt Hughes Skate Park

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time ever, Skateboarding has been recognized as an Olympic sport in the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

In honor of this exciting news, we loved catching up with Aaron Frobase at Matt Hughes Skate Park. There’s a lot to learn when it comes to jumping on a board yourself.

Come along with us as we learn How to with Halley from one of the best!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

