Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County reaches settlement agreement in drowning deaths of 2 mental health patients in HCSO van

Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry...
Nicolette Green (left) and Wendy Newton drowned September 18, 2018 in the back of an Horry County Sheriff's Office transport van. (Source: Green and Newton families)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Nearly three years after two women drowned in the back of a Horry County Sheriff’s Office van, a settlement agreement has been reached with the families.

Horry County announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with the estates of Wendy Newton and Nicolette Green to resolve all claims that have been made against the county regarding their deaths.

The two women were locked and restrained in the back of a Horry County prisoner transport van while being taken to a behavioral health center in Lancaster, S.C.

Green and Newton died Sept. 18, 2018, after officials said former Horry County deputy Stephen Flood drove around a flood barrier and into floodwaters caused by Hurricane Florence.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Ex-deputy Joshua Bishop was also in the van and officials said he didn’t do anything to stop Flood from driving into the water.

Court documents have shown that Flood and Bishop were able to get out of the van as it filled up with water and attempted to get Newton and Green out of the van, but they didn’t have the keys to unlock it and the women were unable to escape from it.

Stephen Flood (left) and Joshua Bishop were terminated from HCSO Wednesday. (Source: HCSO)
Stephen Flood (left) and Joshua Bishop were terminated from HCSO Wednesday. (Source: HCSO)

“Horry County regrets and acknowledges these tragic deaths, and changes have been implemented to better protect the safety of mental health patients in Horry County. These changes will help ensure that mental health patients are transported in a more safe and responsible manner,” the county said in a statement regarding the settlement agreement.

Horry County also stated that it extends in sincerest apologies to the families of Green and Newton.

Details about the settlement agreement have not been released.

Meanwhile, Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their cases are still pending trial.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Latest News

Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing at Dunkin Donuts
Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded in Myrtle Beach
Armed robbery at Tanger Outlets triggered shelter in place order at CCU; 2 in custody, 4 at large
Flash flood warnings in effect.
FIRST ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WARNING issued for several counties