Georgetown County Veterans Memorial golf tournament hosted by the Knights of Columbus

Pawleys Island, SC (WMBF) -This is the seventh year the Knights of Columbus are hosting a golf tournament for the Georgetown County Veterans Memorial. They do this to raise money to maintain the memorial.

This is a 9 hole golf tournament happening on August 19th at Heritage Club Golf Course in Pawleys Island.

Registration is $60 per person and includes greens, cart fees, lunch, 1 drink and tournament prize eligibility. The deadline to register is August 12th. You can register at http://kofc3272.org/golf.

We learned all about the great things the Knights of Columbus do in the community in the interview above!

