Georgetown County Veterans Memorial golf tournament hosted by the Knights of Columbus
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Pawleys Island, SC (WMBF) -This is the seventh year the Knights of Columbus are hosting a golf tournament for the Georgetown County Veterans Memorial. They do this to raise money to maintain the memorial.
This is a 9 hole golf tournament happening on August 19th at Heritage Club Golf Course in Pawleys Island.
Registration is $60 per person and includes greens, cart fees, lunch, 1 drink and tournament prize eligibility. The deadline to register is August 12th. You can register at http://kofc3272.org/golf.
We learned all about the great things the Knights of Columbus do in the community in the interview above!
