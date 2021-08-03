Submit a Tip
Flooded roadways leave drivers stranded in Myrtle Beach

Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several Myrtle Beach drivers are stranded after heavy rain worked through the area Tuesday.

According to Myrtle Beach police, officers are responding to stranded cars at 82nd Avenue North and Rourk Street, 24th Avenue North and Withers Drive and 28th Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Drivers are urged to not drive through roadways that are flooded. A flash flood warning has been issued for several counties in our area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

