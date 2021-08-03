FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch issued, localized flooding issues possible today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is out for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties through this evening where localized flooding issues are possible today. In the latest watch description, it’s noted that the potential for localized flooding continues east of I-95 today. With that being said, it’s possible that Florence and Marion Counties will be added to the watch later today if needed.

A Flash Flood Watch is out for Horry and Georgetown Counties today. (WMBF)

Today is going to be a soggy day with showers and storms possible throughout any point during the day. As tropical humidity returns to the region, some of the showers and storms could produce locally heavy rain at times, hence the Flash Flood Watch out for the area. Temperatures will be held down by the clouds and rain with highs today only reaching the upper 70s inland and the lower 80s on the beaches.

Rain will turn widespread this afternoon. Localized flooding will be possible. (WMBF)

Unfortunately, the active weather pattern will continue through the middle and end of the week with numerous rounds of showers and storms at times. Model guidance this morning did shift the axis of rain a little further to the southeast, with the heaviest rain falling over the ocean. Rainfall totals out over the Atlantic will easily add up to 8-10″ through the week. Meanwhile, here on the beaches, 3-5″ inches of rain still looks likely through the weekend. As you move inland, a solid 2-4″ of rain is expected inland through the weekend.

Rain this week will add up to 3-5" total along the coast. 2-4" of rain still looks possible inland. (WMBF)

We will hold onto a 40% chance of showers to start the weekend with highs climbing back into the mid 80s on Saturday. Rain chances continue on Sunday but should be more scattered at 30%. The weekend will be more like a typical summertime forecast as the heat quickly builds back. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland by next week.

Temperatures will be held in check over the next couple of days before we start to see some sunshine and lower rain chances by the weekend and next week. (WMBF)

