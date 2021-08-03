Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: FLASH FLOOD WATCH extended through tonight

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Periods of heavy rain will remain possible through tonight before a temporary break from the rain arrives for the middle of the week.

The FLASH FLOOD WATCH for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties has been extended through 11:00 AM Wednesday. Additional heavy rainfall on top of saturated ground could lead to additional flooding issues at times through tonight.

Flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.
Flash flood watch through Wednesday morning.(WMBF)

An area of low pressure will move up along a stalled front over the Carolina coast bringing periods of torrential rain in showers and thunderstorms this evening through early Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible for areas mainly east of I-95 with localized greater amounts, especially closer to the coast. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. You should closely monitor this potentially dangerous weather situation. Be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued for your area, and never drive through flooded roadways.

Cloudy skies with a few showers.
Cloudy skies with a few showers.(WMBF)

The tropical moisture responsible for the very heavy rainfall will get nudged off shore a bit on Wednesday and Thursday. This will shift the focus of the heaviest rain out over the Atlantic Ocean. Cloudy skies will hang on across the area with a few showers and storms at times, but rain chances have been reduced to 30% for Wednesday and Thursday.

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures held down below normal - in the lower 80s both days.

Rain chances drop a bit the next two days.
Rain chances drop a bit the next two days.(WMBF)

The tropical moisture off shore will drift back westward and on shore by Friday and Saturday and result in increasing shower and thunderstorm chances again. Rain chances increase to 60 for Friday and Saturday and rainfall could be heavy at times.

Rainfall totals for the rest of the week will average 1 to 3 inches along the Grand Strand with locally higher amounts possible.

An additional 1 to 3 inches is likely.
An additional 1 to 3 inches is likely.(WMBF)

