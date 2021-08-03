Submit a Tip
Doctors encourage back-to-school check-ups ahead of new school year

By Katherine Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Before your child heads back to the classroom in the next few weeks, doctors at Tidelands Health say it might be time for a check-up.

Many people neglected their own care and resisted going to the doctor last year. Because of that, a back-to-school check-up this year might be even more important.

Dr. Lucretia Carter, a pediatrician at Tidelands Health, said it’s not too late to bring your child in.

Carter said to make sure your child gets a physical, especially if they plan to play sports this year, and didn’t last year. She also said now is the time to make sure your child is up to date on any booster shots and immunizations.

“Definitely make sure that child’s physical examination is up to date, making sure their immunizations are up to date, and when I say immunizations that also includes the COVID-19 vaccine if they are eligible.”

Children over the age of 12 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. As of Monday, Aug. 2, Tidelands Health now offers it at all of their primary care offices so you no longer have to go to dedicated clinics.

And while masks may not be required at your child’s school, Carter said during a back-to-school check-up, it’s a great time to ask your child’s doctor questions you may have about the latest COVID-19 guidance.

“Make sure you know what the rules are for the school that you’re attending, and secondly all kids are encouraged, as well as adults, even if they are vaccinated, so we do need to pay attention to the latest advice,” Carter said.

On top of physical well being, Carter said now is also a time to check in on your child’s mental well being too.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

