Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.
Benjamin said city leaders should prepare for a court battle; he believes they have jurisdiction.(N/A)
By Laurel Mallory and Mary Green
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said leaders should prepare for a court battle over requiring masks in public schools within the city.

The mayor said he’s not opposed to declaring a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases. Part of that state of emergency would include a mandate for masks in public schools.

RELATED | SC reports 2,065 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

Benjamin said he would not re-enact a citywide mask mandate for everyone, since people over the age of 12 can choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But he said he is worried about students younger than 12.

“It would be immoral for us not to act unless we see a significant change in the trend of these numbers,” Benjamin told the council. “We’re going in the wrong direction. And we need to decide as a community if we want to go in the right direction.”

However, a proviso in South Carolina’s budget this fiscal year appears to prevent public schools from requiring masks if they want to keep state funding.

Recently, the University of South Carolina announced it would require face masks in all buildings on campus. However, state Attorney General Alan Wilson challenged the university, saying its mandate was illegal.

RELATED | UofSC no longer requiring face masks in campus buildings

University leaders backed down and repealed the mask mandate.

Benjamin told the City Council he believes city leaders would have jurisdiction over what happens in the city if he enacts a state of emergency to require masks in schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office responded by pointing WIS to the governor’s comments last week in which he said there’s no loophole through which school districts can mandate masks and keep all their funding.

“State funds permeate everything that the schools do,” the governor said at the time.

Over the weekend, McMaster told Fox News students cannot learn while wearing masks.

“We have seen what happens when these children are subjected to requiring masks -- they can’t perform, they can’t learn,” the governor said in a TV clip he tweeted. “We’ve had enough damage to the education system already by virtual learning, which didn’t work at all.”

The South Carolina Department of Education said it has no comment on this matter at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reporting most COVID-related hospitalizations since Feb.
Esthetics with Melissa in Socastee offers several anti-aging facials, waxing, and body...
Living Your Best Life: Esthetics with Melissa
Living Your Best Life: Esthetics with Melissa in Socastee
Living Your Best Life: Esthetics with Melissa
Misinformation is hindering the campaign to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 misinformation spreads like a plague