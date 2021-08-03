Columbia mayor, SC governor poised for face-off over mask mandates in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said leaders should prepare for a court battle over requiring masks in public schools within the city.

The mayor said he’s not opposed to declaring a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases. Part of that state of emergency would include a mandate for masks in public schools.

Benjamin said he would not re-enact a citywide mask mandate for everyone, since people over the age of 12 can choose to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

But he said he is worried about students younger than 12.

“It would be immoral for us not to act unless we see a significant change in the trend of these numbers,” Benjamin told the council. “We’re going in the wrong direction. And we need to decide as a community if we want to go in the right direction.”

However, a proviso in South Carolina’s budget this fiscal year appears to prevent public schools from requiring masks if they want to keep state funding.

Recently, the University of South Carolina announced it would require face masks in all buildings on campus. However, state Attorney General Alan Wilson challenged the university, saying its mandate was illegal.

University leaders backed down and repealed the mask mandate.

Benjamin told the City Council he believes city leaders would have jurisdiction over what happens in the city if he enacts a state of emergency to require masks in schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s office responded by pointing WIS to the governor’s comments last week in which he said there’s no loophole through which school districts can mandate masks and keep all their funding.

“State funds permeate everything that the schools do,” the governor said at the time.

Over the weekend, McMaster told Fox News students cannot learn while wearing masks.

“We have seen what happens when these children are subjected to requiring masks -- they can’t perform, they can’t learn,” the governor said in a TV clip he tweeted. “We’ve had enough damage to the education system already by virtual learning, which didn’t work at all.”

We have seen what happens when our children are subjected to wearing masks in the classroom, they can't perform or learn. The decision is up to the parents on whether or not they want their child to wear a mask in school. pic.twitter.com/fJV5VlhEvx — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 2, 2021

The South Carolina Department of Education said it has no comment on this matter at this time.

