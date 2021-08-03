Coastal Carolina football holds media day ahead of first fall practice

CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers reported for fall camp on Tuesday, which included moving into university housing, team meetings over zoom with compliance, academics, media relations, dietitian, and athletic training, as well as a guest speaker discussing leadership.

The day also included the Coastal Football Media Day in which head coach Jamey Chadwell and returning student-athletes C.J. Brewer, D’Jordan Strong, Trey Carter, and Grayson McCall talked with the media about the upcoming 2021 season.

Coastal will begin work tomorrow morning with special teams and position meetings before donning the helmets and taking the field for the first practice of the 2021 preseason fall camp at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Chanticleers are slated to kick off the 2021 season at home versus The Citadel on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. ET inside Brooks Stadium.

The season opener is one of seven home games for the Chanticleers this season which also includes a program first, as Coastal will host the first-ever Power 5 opponent on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium as the Kansas Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Conference make a visit on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

