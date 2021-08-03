Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina football holds media day ahead of first fall practice

Coastal Carolina Football
Coastal Carolina Football(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. – The Chanticleers reported for fall camp on Tuesday, which included moving into university housing, team meetings over zoom with compliance, academics, media relations, dietitian, and athletic training, as well as a guest speaker discussing leadership.

The day also included the Coastal Football Media Day in which head coach Jamey Chadwell and returning student-athletes C.J. Brewer, D’Jordan Strong, Trey Carter, and Grayson McCall talked with the media about the upcoming 2021 season.

Coastal will begin work tomorrow morning with special teams and position meetings before donning the helmets and taking the field for the first practice of the 2021 preseason fall camp at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Chanticleers are slated to kick off the 2021 season at home versus The Citadel on Thursday night, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m. ET inside Brooks Stadium.

The season opener is one of seven home games for the Chanticleers this season which also includes a program first, as Coastal will host the first-ever Power 5 opponent on the “Surf Turf” inside Brooks Stadium as the Kansas Jayhawks out of the Big 12 Conference make a visit on Friday, Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HCPD: Two detained during robbery investigation near CCU
Travelers wait in line at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday.
Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR
Pennsylvania woman identified as victim of deadly pedestrian crash on Kings Highway
The number of stranded passengers in Myrtle Beach is growing after Spirit Airlines canceled...
More passengers stranded after Spirit Airlines cancels additional flights at MYR
Myrtle Beach police investigating deadly pedestrian crash along Kings Highway

Latest News

Wilson High School football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Wilson Tigers
Myrtle Beach Seahawks football.
2021 Extra Point preview: Myrtle Beach Seahawks
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
2021 Extra Point preview: Carolina Forest Panthers
2021 Extra Point preview: Carolina Forest Panthers