Armed robbery at Tanger Outlets triggered shelter in place order at CCU; 2 in custody, 4 at large

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people remain at large and two minors are in custody after a robbery at Tanger Outlets Monday triggered a shelter in place order at Coastal Carolina University, according to authorities.

Around 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Tanger Outlets on Factory Stores Boulevard for an armed robbery call, a report from Horry County police stated.

The victim said he was putting items away in his trunk when two people wearing hoodies approached him.

The duo then allegedly pulled out handguns and took the bags out of the victim’s trunk, along with this wallet. The victim reported that his wallet was returned to him, as he did not have any cash.

According to the report, the two suspects then got into a white Toyota SUV. The victim told authorities he remembered the duo yelling for the driver to leave.

A “BOLO” was issued for the vehicle, the report stated, and police later spotted the vehicle. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of St. Matthews.

The suspects reportedly turned onto Yaupon Drive when police attempted a traffic stop. Police say the suspects then made a left into the Carolina Pines apartments before driving off.

When the suspects reached the rear of the apartments, they opened their doors and fled on foot, the report stated.

Police say one of the suspects fell to the ground as the vehicle rolled into a ditch. Another suspect also reportedly fell, losing a cell phone that was later recovered by police. That suspect allegedly had a gun in his right hand.

Two of the suspects, both juveniles, were found in a fenced area of one of the apartments. One of them, police say, had a ski mask in his pants. A handgun was also reportedly recovered.

According to the report, both juvenile suspects were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Police say four remaining suspects remain at large.

