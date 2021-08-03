2021 Extra Point preview: Wilson Tigers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - There’s plenty of buzz on the east side of Florence. The Wilson Tigers are ushering in a new era in 2021 with Rodney Mooney taking over as head football coach.

After previously coaching at Woodland High School in the Lowcountry, Mooney steps into quite the situation at Wilson. The Tigers are opening up a brand new on-campus stadium this fall which has many in the community excited for what’s to come.

Wilson will have to replace star quarterback ZayShaun Rice and a host of talented others but the Tigers have a solid class of seniors in the program. Caron Roberts and Andriq Williams are two of the leaders that Mooney will count on as an extension of him on the field..

There is still plenty of work for the Tigers to do. However, what can’t be questioned is how much this team has bought in to what their new head man brings to the table.

“The last few years we’ve been going to the playoffs but we haven’t been capitalizing on the little things,” said Wilson senior cornerback Andriq Williams. “I feel like Coach Mooney will keep us focused on capitalizing on the little things so we can get to the big things like a state championship.”

“I feel like since we’ve been through it we know what to look out for and we can prepare to be better with that,” Wilson senior running back Caron Roberts said.

“We always talk about thriving in every aspect of life,” said Wilson first-year head coach Rodney Mooney. “Offensively, defensively, special teams wise, individually, we always talk about thriving. Obviously our goal is to win a state championship and I feel like we have the pieces of the puzzle to win one. This year I feel like our guys have showed up week in and week out, day in and day out. They’ve put in the work and deserve the opportunity to play for one.”

The first game of the Rodney Mooney era will be at home as the Tigers host Hilton Head in their new digs on Saturday, August 21.

