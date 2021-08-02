Submit a Tip
Three people dead after shooting at Upstate home; deputies searching for man with neck tattoos

Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of interest. Powell is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, deputies said.(Greenwood County Sheriff's Office via WYFF)
By WYFF
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said it is asking for the public’s help Monday after three people were shot and killed at a home.

Deputies and the coroner’s office responded to a shooting on Heddy Road just after 3 p.m., according to Sgt. Jeff Graham.

Deputies at the scene said a fourth victim was taken to the hospital, but a condition was not released. A motive was not immediately known, deputies said.

“The status of the victims is unknown at this time as well the motive for the shooting,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies released two photos of Jeffrey David Powell, 36, who they consider a person of interest. Powell is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds, deputies said.

In the photos, Powell can be seen as having extensive neck tattoos, including a star at the middle of his neck.

Anyone with information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 864-942-8632.

Deputies and a K-9 were searching the area, Graham said.

Authorities requested assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division’s crime scene investigation team.

Copyright 2021 WYFF. All rights reserved.

