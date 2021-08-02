Spirit Airlines working to ‘get back on track’ after several flight cancellations at MYR

Submit a Tip
By Nick Doria
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Many Spirit Airlines customers are facing flight cancellations amid the busy summer travel season.

The ‘no-frills’ carrier has canceled five flights set to arrive at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on Monday. According to information from MYR, those flights were set to originate from Pittsburgh, Fort Lauderdale, Detroit, Cleveland, and Newark.

One Spirit Airlines flight set to depart MYR for Detroit was also canceled.

FlightAware reports Spirit Airlines has canceled 247 flights nationwide Monday, with 86 more flights delayed. Just one day prior, on Sunday, the airline canceled 165 flights and delayed another 342.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement to WMBF News:

We’re working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions over the weekend due to a series of weather and operational challenges. We needed to make proactive cancellations to some flights across the network, but the majority of flights are still scheduled as planned.

We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we’re working to find solutions. We ask Guests to actively monitor their emails and flight status before heading to the airport.

As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. Our focus will continue to be on taking care of our Guests.

Click here to check your flight status.

