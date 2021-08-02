Submit a Tip
Skeet Shooting at Back Woods Quail Club

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the largest gun club in the state of South Carolina. Back Woods Quail Club in Georgetown, SC sits on over 400 acres of property.

When it comes to skeet shooting, it’s the place to learn. In honor of the Olympics, we decided to head out to the country for everything there is to know.

Come along with us as we learn all about the sport, Halley challenges Danyel to some friendly competition, we see some trick shooting, and get all the details on upcoming events.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

