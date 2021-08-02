S.C. lawmaker confirms residents can pick up mail at Longs post office after 2-alarm fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – More than a month after a two-alarm fire heavily damaged the Longs post office, residents can now pick up mail there.

South Carolina state Rep. William Bailey posted on Facebook that mail was going into the mailbox at the location along Highway 9 East.

He told WMBF News that the driveway to the post office should be open on Tuesday, and the customer service truck may be there as well.

WMBF News has been looking to why P.O. boxes had not been installed at the Longs location after receiving complaints from viewers.

The fire in June caused the United States Postal Service to suspend operations at the site and asked customers to go to the North Myrtle Beach location in order to pick up their mail.

Bailey explained the delay was caused by needing county approval to use a mobile unit on the land, and also an inspection on a utility pole needs to be done.

Meanwhile, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. WMBF News has reached out to the ATF to see if there is an update on the investigation.

