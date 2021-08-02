Myrtle Beach gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in past month

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices continue to rise at home and across the country as the prime of the summer driving season approaches.

Myrtle Beach gas prices have risen 5.9 cents in the past week, averaging $2.89 per gallon Monday, according to information from GasBuddy. Analysts say drivers in Myrtle Beach are paying 9.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago, and 99.9 cents more than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.59 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents, GasBuddy reports.

But despite the uptick, Myrtle Beach gas prices are still less than the national average.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.16 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 3.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 98.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The downward move in the national average last week was short-lived with the national average rebounding last week on continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. which has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, demand last week set another 2021 high, eclipsing the previous week’s record as we head into the prime of the summer driving season. For the next week or two, we may continue to see gas prices inch higher, but once schools begin re-opening and vacation season ends, we’ll likely see demand trail off, allowing for gas prices to decline gently heading into Labor Day.”

