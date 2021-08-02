Longs man charged with attempted murder, allegedly threatened pair with machete

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest after two people were allegedly threatened with a machete in a dispute over money.

According to arrest warrants, Horry County officers responded to a Speedway convenience store on Highway 90 in Longs for a disturbance call early Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a machete lying on the ground and one of the victims yelling for help.

Arrest warrants state the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Logan Santos, of Longs, was in the victims’ vehicle when a verbal argument ensued.

Santos, while armed with a machete, threatened to kill the pair if they did not “pay him his money,” according to arrest warrants.

One of the victims managed to remove the machete from Santos before authorities arrived on scene, police say.

In addition to the machete, Santos was reportedly in possession of a gun and a pocketknife during the incident.

Jail records show Santos is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Santos is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.