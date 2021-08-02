Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Longs man charged with attempted murder, allegedly threatened pair with machete

Logan Santos
Logan Santos(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have made an arrest after two people were allegedly threatened with a machete in a dispute over money.

According to arrest warrants, Horry County officers responded to a Speedway convenience store on Highway 90 in Longs for a disturbance call early Sunday.

Upon arrival, police say they found a machete lying on the ground and one of the victims yelling for help.

Arrest warrants state the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Logan Santos, of Longs, was in the victims’ vehicle when a verbal argument ensued.

Santos, while armed with a machete, threatened to kill the pair if they did not “pay him his money,” according to arrest warrants.

One of the victims managed to remove the machete from Santos before authorities arrived on scene, police say.

In addition to the machete, Santos was reportedly in possession of a gun and a pocketknife during the incident.

Jail records show Santos is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Santos is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Rain chances this week.
FIRST ALERT: Storms end this evening, but return most of the week
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19

Latest News

The South Carolina Trucking Association wants people to know truckers are essential workers.
South Carolina Trucking Association worried as fewer young people enter profession
South Carolina Trucking Association worried about less young people entering profession
South Carolina Trucking Association worried about less young people entering profession
Aug. 2, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast
Gas prices continue to rise at home and across the country as the prime of the summer driving...
Myrtle Beach gas prices rise nearly 10 cents in past month