Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WMBF) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He tweeted that he started having flu-like symptoms on Saturday night and went to the doctor on Monday morning.

Graham said it feels like he has a sinus infection and at this time he has mild symptoms.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” Graham said.

The senator said he will be quarantining for 10 days.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Rain chances this week.
FIRST ALERT: Storms end this evening, but return most of the week
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated
Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19