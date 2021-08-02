Fully-vaccinated Sen. Lindsey Graham sick with Covid-19

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”

A statement released by the senator’s office says, “I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days.”

Graham’s diagnosis comes after several other fully-vaccinated lawmakers and officials in the nation’s capital tested positive for the virus. Recently, five Texas Democratic state lawmakers, a White House official and a staffer for Speaker Nancy Pelosi were all infected with Covid-19, despite all having been fully vaccinated.

Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan (R), another member of Congress who is also fully vaccinated, also recently tested positive for Covid-19. Rep. Clay Higgins, (R-La.), shared last week that he and his family are battling Covid-19 for a second time. To date, Higgins has not publicly disclosed his vaccination status.

Graham, 66, had a busy schedule on Capitol Hill of in-person meetings, interviews and at least one press conference leading up to his Covid-19 diagnosis.

While the U.S. House of Representatives recently put in place a mask mandate in light of concerns regarding the Delta variant, the U.S. Senators are largely forgoing wearing masks.

Graham has long been a supporter of the Covid-19 vaccines and Operation Warp Speed, which helped bring millions of vaccines to market in less than a year’s time from when a global pandemic was declared.

Although Graham is recovering from Covid-19, he said, “I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

