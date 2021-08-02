Submit a Tip
Florence School District One returns under modified year-round schedule

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence School District One kicked off the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.

The district now operates under a modified year-round schedule, which means students return two weeks earlier than normal to allow time for break periods in the middle of each semester.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL | One-stop shop for Grand Strand, Pee Dee back-to-school information

Lucy T. Davis Elementary Principal Sonya Graves said there’s a lot of catching up to do and the extra time will allow them to evaluate student needs.

“We will actually be starting ‘Owls on the Move’ soon, where we will level students based on their instruction level, meeting them where they are and moving them so we’re looking forward to that,” Graves said.

All district students are back in the classroom, there’s no longer a virtual option, plexiglass dividers and socially distanced desks are no more.

Masks are not required, but Graves said they’re definitely welcomed.

“You’ll see some students with masks, some teachers with masks on, some not. That’s an option they can choose to wear their mask or not. Of course, we will continue washing hands and hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the building so we’re still prepared,” Graves said.

Some students saw their teachers face-to-face for the first time in more than a year.

Graves said it’s exciting to see Lucy T. Davis Elementary full of students again. She said they’re ready to get back to work.

“We’re ready to rock and roll, we’ve missed you, we’ve missed those virtual students especially, and we’re excited about starting the brand new year,” Graves said.

Florence School District Four also returned to school this week. Florence Two, Three, and Five will go back on Aug. 16.

