FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today, widespread rain arrives Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Enjoy today before our forecast turns soggy! That’s the main story we have as we begin the new work week.

Highs today will climb into the mid-upper 80s. It'll be the warmest day of the work week before the cooler weather arrives with rain chances. (WMBF)

Sunshine will start the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the mid 80s on the sand with the upper 80s to lower 90s inland. As we head into the afternoon, rain chances will return to the forecast today but will be scattered. Today’s rain chance is only a 30% chance of showers and storms with the best chances along the sea breeze. If you are visiting with us, today is the day to get out and enjoy the beaches!

We say that because the cold front will stall out right over top of the Grand Strand later today. In return, deep moisture will begin to roll into the Carolinas, leading to the threat of widespread heavy rain on Tuesday.

While the showers and storms will start off scattered Tuesday morning, the coverage should quickly increase throughout the day on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening looks to be a complete washout. With the heavy rain expected on Tuesday, highs will remain cooler than normal with readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will turn widespread on Tuesday with a 100% chance of rain. (WMBF)

Models do show a couple of upper-level waves swinging through the area tomorrow, which could lead to some minor breaks in the rain. As of now, those breaks seems to be geared toward the morning hours.

Rain chances will only continue as we head into the middle of the week. The coverage of showers and storms seems similar on Wednesday to what we will experience Tuesday. The only difference? We have slightly lower moisture values on Wednesday so the rain shouldn’t be as heavy. Once again, with an 80% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday, localized flooding issues will be something we needed to keep an eye out on for those areas who pick up multiple storms with heavy rain.

Here's a look at the rainfall tracker over the next four days. Enjoy today before the active weather arrives. (WMBF)

This active pattern continues through the end of the work week with a 60% or greater chance of rain through Friday.

