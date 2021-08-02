Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Rain chances this week.
FIRST ALERT: Storms end this evening, but return most of the week
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
S.C. lawmaker confirms residents can pick up mail at Longs post office after 2-alarm fire
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing