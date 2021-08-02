Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies investigate shots fired after birthday party in Darlington County

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Shots rang out outside of a Darlington County home after a birthday party, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to Lincoln Circle in the Lamar area after a person at the home called dispatch and said they heard gunfire outside of the house.

A person at the home told deputies that they had a birthday party at the house with about 40-45 guests and “that for the most part everything was going fine,” according to the incident report.

A woman said that her and her son were cleaning up in the backyard when they heard gunshots at the front of the house.

“She got grabbed her son and got on the ground until the gun fire ceased and that she could not see who was shooting or how many shooters there were,” the incident report states.

Another witness told deputies that she was standing next to her vehicle when she saw flashes of light and realized it was gunfire and saw several guests running for cover.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

Investigators said that they found several spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Rain chances this week.
FIRST ALERT: Storms end this evening, but return most of the week
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat

Latest News

Logan Santos
Longs man charged with attempted murder, allegedly threatened pair with machete
Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Marqueise Coleman
Robeson County deputies ask for information after deadly shooting of former high school athlete
1 killed, another hurt in Florence County shooting