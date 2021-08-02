Deputies investigate shots fired after birthday party in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Shots rang out outside of a Darlington County home after a birthday party, according to a report by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to Lincoln Circle in the Lamar area after a person at the home called dispatch and said they heard gunfire outside of the house.

A person at the home told deputies that they had a birthday party at the house with about 40-45 guests and “that for the most part everything was going fine,” according to the incident report.

A woman said that her and her son were cleaning up in the backyard when they heard gunshots at the front of the house.

“She got grabbed her son and got on the ground until the gun fire ceased and that she could not see who was shooting or how many shooters there were,” the incident report states.

Another witness told deputies that she was standing next to her vehicle when she saw flashes of light and realized it was gunfire and saw several guests running for cover.

There were no reported injuries from the shooting.

Investigators said that they found several spent shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made in the case.

