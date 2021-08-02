Community Champion: MBPD officer Steph Parran

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We’re honoring community champions whose job is to serve and protect the Myrtle Beach community.

Myrtle Beach police officer Steph Parran has been with the force for 25 years.

She said she found her niche with the MBPD bike patrol. That’s where she said she got to know the community and the businesses which has helped her establish great relationships with people.

“I fell in love with Myrtle Beach Police Department. I fell in love with the community here in Myrtle Beach,” Parran said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.