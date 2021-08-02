Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CMC: Vaccinated COVID-19 patients with chronic illnesses not as sick as those who aren’t vaccinated

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina recorded nearly 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of three days.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest test numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday since it doesn’t report COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Over those three days, there were 1,794 confirmed cases. Data shows 483 of those cases were from Horry County and 112 from Florence County.

MORE INFORMATION | COVID-19 cases by county

Conway Medical Center told WMBF News on Monday that it has 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital added that 11 of them are in intensive care and six are on ventilators.

Out of the 30 patients, seven are fully vaccinated and one partially vaccinated.

A spokesperson for CMC said most of the vaccinated patients are over the age of 70 and who have also had a number of chronic illnesses. But she added that those vaccinated patients aren’t nearly as sick as the unvaccinated and require minimal oxygen and medical support.

Tidelands Health also released its number of COVID-19 patients. The hospital said there are 34 COVID-19 positive patients that are hospitalized. Of those patients, four are vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are on the scene of an apartment complex in Little River.
1 shot, another in custody after incident in Little River
Police: Missing Conway teenager returns home safely
Raven Saunders, of the United States, poses with her silver medal on women's shot put at the...
‘Try and take this medal’ Lowcountry athlete under fire for gesture at Olympics
Rain chances this week.
FIRST ALERT: Storms end this evening, but return most of the week
Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat

Latest News

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
‘I am very glad I was vaccinated’: Sen. Lindsey Graham confirms he has COVID-19
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. continuing to see increase in COVID-related hospitalizations
Several Seattle establishments are requiring proof of vaccination before you can be served.
COVID-19 vaccination required for Seattle's bars, restaurants
The 51-year-old man, who was hospitalized for three months, is encouraging others to take...
After life or death battle with COVID-19, Ind. man encourages others to get vaccinated