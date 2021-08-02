CMC: Vaccinated COVID-19 patients with chronic illnesses not as sick as those who aren’t vaccinated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina recorded nearly 1,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the course of three days.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest test numbers from Thursday, Friday and Saturday since it doesn’t report COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Over those three days, there were 1,794 confirmed cases. Data shows 483 of those cases were from Horry County and 112 from Florence County.

Conway Medical Center told WMBF News on Monday that it has 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The hospital added that 11 of them are in intensive care and six are on ventilators.

Out of the 30 patients, seven are fully vaccinated and one partially vaccinated.

A spokesperson for CMC said most of the vaccinated patients are over the age of 70 and who have also had a number of chronic illnesses. But she added that those vaccinated patients aren’t nearly as sick as the unvaccinated and require minimal oxygen and medical support.

Tidelands Health also released its number of COVID-19 patients. The hospital said there are 34 COVID-19 positive patients that are hospitalized. Of those patients, four are vaccinated.

