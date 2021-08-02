Submit a Tip
Horry County police conducting investigation near CCU; school alerts students to shelter in place

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A police investigation near Coastal Carolina University has students on alert.

Horry County police said it’s conducting an investigation Monday night off Youpon Drive, near Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

The investigation prompted CCU to send out an alert to students to shelter in place. The message stated that a person involved in the incident ran from a car accident and that Horry County police are on foot and searching the area.

HCPD said people in the community may see patrol officers, special operations team members and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in the area.

If you see any suspicious activity you’re asked to call 843-915-8477.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

