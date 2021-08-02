Autism Support Group for higher functioning individuals and caregivers

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (RELEASE) -Adults living with autism have an opportunity to be a part of a social/support group.

The group will meet the second Friday of each month at Grand Strand Church of Christ located at 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach, SC 29575. This is a comfortable place for the group to meet.

The goal of this group is to provide an opportunity for our adult children and loved ones to experience total acceptance while socializing, sharing their struggles and encouraging each other to meet their personal goals.

The organizers Jeff and Bev say “We are a small informal group who just want to be safely together and have fun, and would love to have you join us. We encourage parents, guardians and loved ones to come and be a part of our group. We look forward to meeting you there.”

Fore more information contact Jeff at 843-504-5613 or Bev at 843-516-1247.

