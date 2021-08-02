2021 Extra Point preview: Myrtle Beach Seahawks

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Seahawks football team has has been a force to be reckoned with for quite some time. Expectations are always sky high for the team that is just two years removed from a state title appearance.

Mickey Wilson’s club is coming off a 7-3 season that included a lower state finals appearance. But, this year’s squad is hungry for more. Luckily for Wilson, he returns two of the best in our area and arguably the state at their respective positions.

The quarterback receiver duo of App State commit Ryan Burger and future Clemson Tiger Adam Randall is poised to put up monster numbers this fall. Up front they’ll have an offensive line that returns a bulk of its experience.

Defensively, Myrtle Beach will lean on defensive end Tre Phillips and linebacker Cam Ward to anchor the unit. The Seahawks say there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this fall.. with main ones being the overall chemistry and health of the team.

“Even though I’ve been here for two years, we’ve been able to come together as one,” said Tre Phillips, Myrtle Beach defensive end.

“We might not be the most talented team as in past years but I feel like we have the most chemistry out of any team that I’ve been on in my four years,” said Myrtle Beach receiver Adam Randall. I feel like that’s going to help us out a lot.”

“We had four new starters last year on the offensive line and it’s hard to get chemistry on the offensive line in short times like that when we’re scrimmaging,” Myrtle Beach quarterback Ryan Burger said. “I think staying healthy and building off of last year will be key. We’re getting better everyday.”

A showdown with Carolina Forest to open the season awaits the Seahawks on August 27th.

