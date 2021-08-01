Submit a Tip
Xander Schauffele with 2 clutch putts gives US gold in golf

Xander Schauffele of United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of...
Xander Schauffele of United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KAWAGOE, Japan (AP) - Right when it looked as though Xander Schauffele had lost his grip on an Olympic gold medal, he delivered two clutch putts Sunday for a one-shot victory in the men’s golf competition.

Schauffele made a 6-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole to take the lead, and then made a 4-foot par putt on the final hole for a 4-under 67.

Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia set the men’s Olympic record with a 61 and won the silver.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, hoping to add a gold medal to go with his Masters green jacket, missed too many putts down the stretch and finished two shots behind. He was still in the running for a bronze medal.

The competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club was so tense that on the final hole, nine players were still in the running for all three medals. Matsuyama was part of a seven-man playoff for the bronze, a group that included Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

