Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

TikTok star shot in California movie theater dies

The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had...
The family of 19-year-old Anthony Barajas announced his death on Saturday. The TikTok star had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater.(Source: KABC, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) - A young man who had been on life support after being shot inside a Southern California movie theater has died, police and his family said Saturday.

Anthony Barajas, 19, was watching “The Forever Purge” at a theater in Corona with Rylee Goodrich, 18, on Monday when they were shot in the head. They were found by an employee after the last showing of the night.

Goodrich died at the scene. Barajas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was placed on life support.

Police said the shooting appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with Riverside County prosecutors to add a second murder count against the suspected shooter, Joseph Jimenez.

Jimenez, 20, appeared in Riverside County Superior Court on Friday after being charged with murder in the death of Goodrich and attempted murder of Barajas. But he didn’t enter a plea, and his arraignment was postponed to next week.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, is charged in the shooting, which police say appeared to be random and...
Joseph Jimenez, 20, is charged in the shooting, which police say appeared to be random and unprovoked. They were working with prosecutors to add a second murder count against Jimenez.(Source: Corona Police, KABC, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

Prosecutors also had charged Jimenez with a special circumstance of lying in wait that makes him eligible for the death penalty if convicted as charged.

Jimenez has been jailed since his arrest. It’s not clear whether he has retained an attorney who can speak for him.

Barajas was a high school honor student and had hundreds of thousands of followers on his TikTok social media account, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

“From his quick smile to his compassionate heart, Anthony’s presence was a gift to all who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
D'asia Shanette Baker
Conway police searching for missing teenager
Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire