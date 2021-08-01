South Carolina Senate, House redistricting meetings planned

Submit a Tip
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A group of South Carolina senators will continue to travel the state this week with three more public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Both the House ad hoc committee and Senate subcommittee will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The Senate subcommittee meetings are taking place Monday in Greenville, Tuesday in Florence and Wednesday in Beaufort.

