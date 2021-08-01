Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Senate, House redistricting meetings planned

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina state senators will continue to travel around the state this week with three more public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

Joining the redistricting work this week is a House committee holding an organizational meeting Tuesday at the Statehouse.

Both the House ad hoc committee and Senate subcommittee will use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The House committee has five Republicans and three Democrats.

The two chambers usually don’t alter the other chamber’s map. Both chambers will work together on the U.S. House map.

This week’s hearings are Monday at Greenville Technical College in Greenville; Tuesday at Florence-Darlington Technical College in Florence; and Wednesday at Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort. All meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed at the South Carolina Statehouse website.

The panel of four Republican senators and three Democrats will take testimony both in person and online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lack's Beach Services Lifeguard Julen Alonso talks with a beach attendant.
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
D'asia Shanette Baker
Conway police searching for missing teenager
Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
2021 Extra Point preview: Carolina Forest Panthers
2021 Extra Point preview: Carolina Forest Panthers
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Conway Medical Center ready to shift to next phase in vaccine distribution
Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19