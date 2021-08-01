1 arrested after police investigation in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in custody after a police investigation in Little River.

The Horry County Police Department says officers responded to the area of Horseshoe Road on Sunday afternoon.

HCPD says the suspect was arrested in connection to a domestic violence investigation.

Neighbors in the are told WMBF News they saw a heavy police presence in the area, which includes the complex of Summer Chase Apartments

More details, such as the suspect’s name and formal charges, were not immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.