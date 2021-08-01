Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Steamy end to weekend, soaking rain this week

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a hot and humid end to the weekend with the potential of a few strong storms this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place today, starting at 11:00am and lasting until 7:00pm this evening. Our heat index will soar once again into the triple digit range, peaking near 107° for the Grand Strand. If you’re going to be spending an extended time outdoors today, be sure to drink plenty of water and take a lot of breaks.

Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday
Heat Advisory until 7pm Sunday(WMBF)

A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as well, a few could be on the strong side. The SPC has placed all of Horry County under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The main threats include gusty winds, heavy rain, and a tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates and stay weather aware.

SPC Outlook Today
SPC Outlook Today(WMBF)

A very active pattern of weather returns this week, with multiple rounds of showers and storms in the forecast. Heavy rain is likely, with 3-5 inches possible by the time the week is all said and done with. The heaviest rain looks to arrive by midweek.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

