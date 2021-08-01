FIRST ALERT: Steamy end to weekend, soaking rain this week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a hot and humid end to the weekend with the potential of a few strong storms this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is in place today, starting at 11:00am and lasting until 7:00pm this evening. Our heat index will soar once again into the triple digit range, peaking near 107° for the Grand Strand. If you’re going to be spending an extended time outdoors today, be sure to drink plenty of water and take a lot of breaks.
A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as well, a few could be on the strong side. The SPC has placed all of Horry County under a level 2 risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. The main threats include gusty winds, heavy rain, and a tornado or two can’t be completely ruled out. Be sure to download the First Alert Weather App for the latest updates and stay weather aware.
A very active pattern of weather returns this week, with multiple rounds of showers and storms in the forecast. Heavy rain is likely, with 3-5 inches possible by the time the week is all said and done with. The heaviest rain looks to arrive by midweek.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.