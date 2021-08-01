Conway Medical Center adjusts visitor policy due to COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand hospital has adjusted its visitor policy amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Conway Medical Center said Saturday that no visitors will be allowed in its Emergency Department, with exceptions made for pediatric and elderly patients.

Masks are also required at all times for patients, visitors and staff in all CMC facilities.

The hospital has also implemented the following additional restrictions:

One visitor per patient at a time Additional visitors must wait outside the facility until they’re able to switch Exceptions can be made for laboring mothers, pediatric patients and end-of-life situations

No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients in isolation, except under end-of-life or other special circumstances

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.

As of Friday, CMC said it had 17 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, all of which had not been vaccinated against the virus. Officials also said nine of those patients were in the ICU while three others were on a ventilator.

“Conway Medical Center continues to urge everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” officials said in a statement.

CMC says its COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Socastee is open each weekday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. It’s located at the hospital’s location at 6010 Hwy. 707 in Myrtle Beach.

