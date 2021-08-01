Submit a Tip
2021 Extra Point preview: Lake City Panthers

By Gabe McDonald
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Heading into 2021, the Lake City Panthers hope to make another run to the playoffs in Class 3A after being knocked out of the first round a year ago.

The Panthers finished 4-2 last season under head coach Ronnie Baker.

While only 10 starters return, Baker sees big things ahead for his squad as they look to turn the corner as a program.

He’s also hoping the Panthers’ success can continue to grow high school football in the area.

“Here in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand regions, all of these coaches have done a wonderful job of preparing their teams and we put a great brand of football,” he said. “I really think the Pee Dee and Grand Strand area can compete with any area in the state.”

Taking the reigns under center is senior quarterback Cameron Butler, while the one-two punch of Cleadieus Alston and Shamontae Burgess in the backfield will help carry the load early on.

Hybrid defender and East Carolina commit JaMaurion Franklin is another Panther to watch out for, as he’ll be the heartbeat of the Panther defense.

Lake City kicks off the season on Aug. 20 against Dillon.

