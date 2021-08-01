2021 Extra Point preview: Carolina Forest Panthers

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WMBF) - The Carolina Forest Panthers enter 2021 looking to prove they’re one of the top programs in Class 5A.

Head coach Marc Morris and company have advanced to at least the second round of the playoffs each of the last four years.

With the departure of Kyle Watkins, Scott Saylor is expected to take the reigns under center.

As he adjusts to his new role, he’ll lean heavily on Luke Janack, who proved last year that he can get it done on both sides of the ball.

Carolina Forest has a gauntlet of a non-region schedule which includes matchups against Myrtle Beach and Fort Dorchester.

The region slate will provide its tests as well. However, Morris is confident his team will see similar success of recent years as they look to climb to the top of Class 5A and capture an elusive state title.

To do that, the Panthers may have to get over the hump of familiar foe and upper state powerhouse Dutch Fork.

“Our goal every year is to win a state championship,” Morris said. “Whether we do or we don’t, that’s the main goal. In 5A football, they’ve won it the past five years now. So that’s the measuring stick.”

The Panthers kick off the season on the road in North Carolina as they take on West Brunsiwck on Aug. 20.

