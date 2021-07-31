Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman uses stick to fend off coyote chasing her

By WBZ Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WBZ) - A peaceful walk along sand dunes in Cape Cod, Massachusetts is now a terrifying memory for one woman after a coyote followed her and wouldn’t leave.

She was frantically warding it off with a stick when two boaters saved her.

“I was thinking I don’t want to get bit by a coyote.” Marcy Sterlis said.

The coyote chased her from the dunes, down to the water’s edge.

“I was assuming it would react and leave. And it didn’t,” Sterlis said. “And it totally caught me off guard. And it kept coming towards me.”

Two fishermen, who caught the incident on video, heard Sterlis yelling. So, they inched their boat up to the sand to giver her an escape route.

“I knew we had to get her out of there. We had to do something. No one else was,” Bill Kelley, one of the fishermen on the boat, said.

Sterlis scrambled into the boat and they took her to safety.

“I was terrified,” she said. “And if it weren’t for the two fishermen coming to get me, I don’t know what I would have done, because they were the only ones there to help me.”

Last summer, a coyote bit someone at a beach nearby and killed a dog.

“The cape provides great coyote habitat,” Dave Wattles, with the Massachusetts Fish and Game, said.

Wildlife experts believe it was because people were feeding coyotes and one that went after Sterlis may have been looking for a handout.

“That animal wasn’t responding, so that’s what made me think that it has been fed by people,” Wattles said. “And it’s comfortable approaching people, and maybe that’s what’s happening there.”

Experts say to never turn your back on a coyote if you see one. They suggest making loud noises and trying to make yourself seem big.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Russell Fry
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - have now been...
SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
2021 Extra Point preview: Dillon Wildcats