University of South Carolina to require masks inside campus buildings

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The University of South Carolina says it will now require masks inside buildings on its Columbia campus, effective immediately.

The school made the announcement Friday, as more than 1,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported statewide.

It also comes as the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recommended masks be worn inside regardless of vaccination status, following similar guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UofSC says it’s also revising its policy due to a high transmission rate in Richland County.

The school said masks must be worn at all times indoors with some exceptions, including students in their own residence hall rooms, private offices or when eating inside campus dining facilities.

Masks will not be required outdoors, officials said.

“Our mitigation strategy for COVID-19 is in a dynamic situation, and we will continue to monitor the variants of the virus and the rate of vaccine uptake in our state,” UofSC Interim President Harris Pastides wrote in a statement. “All of our decisions are informed by CDC and SCDHEC guidance, input from our university public health experts, and federal and state laws.”

Pastides also encouraged those within the university to get vaccinated and to also follow other safety measures.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

