RedWolves change name to Florence Flamingos

Florence Flamingos
By Michael Owens
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence RedWolves are officially no more.

The team announced Saturday that it will be changing its name to the Florence Flamingos, playing their first game under the new identify that evening.

New logos were also revealed as part of the announcement.

“We are excited to usher in a new era of baseball in the city of Florence,” team president Cameron Kovach said in a statement. “Our new identity is electric. It is a combination of fun, different and unique.”

It marks the first name change for the franchise, which had been going by the RedWolves since being founded in 1997. The team relocated to Florence from Raleigh the following year.

The rebranding also comes as the team makes its scheduled move to Carolina Bank Field next year.

The Flamingos will remain affiliated with the Coastal Plain League, a summer league featuring college-level players from across the country.

“Our organization is all about having fun at the ballpark and we are thrilled to have a name and logo that we can have a lot of fun with moving forward,” Kovach added. “We strive to provide family fun entertainment for the community, and our new identity adds to the excitement. We are looking forward to wearing the new identity proudly at our final game of the 2021 season tonight and into next year at our new stadium, Carolina Bank Field.”

Team officials say the new name was chosen from a process that included more than 2,000 initial suggestions, with five finalists voted on by fans.

The other finalists were A-Bombs, Fighting Palmettos, Flapjacks and Magicians.

