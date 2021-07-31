FIRST ALERT: Sweltering heat and humidity continue this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another steamy, hot and humid day is underway across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the area by the Nation Weather Service that will last until 7:00 pm due to feels like temperatures approaching 107°. If you have outdoor plans for today, drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning, and remember to never leave pets or children unattended in this kind of heat.

Heat Advisory until 7pm tonight. (WMBF)

Mostly sunny skies will add insult to injury in terms of the heat outside. This could also help to spark a few isolated, pop-up afternoon showers and storms. There’s only a 20% chance of rain for today, but a few of these storms could pack a bit of a punch. A level one of five risk for strong storms is in place for most of the Grand Strand. The main impacts we could see are strong wind gusts, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall.

SPC Outlook - Today (WMBF)

Rain chances will only go up after today, with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms for Sunday, and even higher chances into the new work week. We could see up to a 70% chance of rain through midweek. With multiple rounds of heavy rain on the way, some of the area could pick up nearly 3-5″ before the week is all said and done with.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

