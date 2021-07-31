Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Why aid is slow to reach South Carolina tenants

The state and its largest counties have set aside $346 million to help with outstanding rent,...
The state and its largest counties have set aside $346 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The end of a federal freeze on most evictions on Saturday has raised concerns that thousands of South Carolina residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state and its largest counties have set aside $346 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.

Many South Carolina tenants at risk of being evicted will be left to find a new home in a tough rental market where almost 1 in 4 renters spend more than half their income on rent.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Russell Fry
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - have now been...
SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
2021 Extra Point preview: Dillon Wildcats