Robeson County deputies ask for information after deadly shooting of former high school athlete

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking the public for any information surrounding a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead earlier this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Marqueise Coleman, was killed early Thursday morning in St. Pauls.

Deputies responded to the area of North Alford Road after reports someone had been shot. The victim, identified as Coleman, was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have conducted multiple interviews and have collected surveillance footage from the area since the shooting took place.

“Throughout the investigation, many people have spoken about Coleman’s smile, personality, mentoring to St. Pauls High School athletes and his athletic abilities,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in a statement. “This senseless crime has left a family, friends and community grieving for a young man who was taken away too soon and had so much more to offer.”

The Public Schools of Robeson County said Thursday that Coleman was a “standout student-athlete” at St. Pauls High School. He graduated in 2020, according to the district.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

