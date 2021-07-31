Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway police searching for missing teenager

D'asia Shanette Baker
D'asia Shanette Baker(Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

The Conway Police Department says 13-year-old D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen Thursday.

HELP LOCATING MISSING JUVENILE Conway, SC (July 31, 2021) – Conway Police Department is asking for your assistance in...

Posted by Conway Police Department, South Carolina on Saturday, July 31, 2021

Baker is 5′2″ and 127 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Russell Fry
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - have now been...
SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
2021 Extra Point preview: Dillon Wildcats