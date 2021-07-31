Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe

“She’s safe and in good health.”
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Birmingham woman who vanished in Europe in 2018 confirmed Saturday morning she had been located.

Nicole Denise Jackson’s family said she was found Friday. Her family said, “Nicole has been located. She’s safe and in good health. She has been verified by the state department in person.”

Her family said Jackson reached out to authorities after their private investigator located the man she went to meet and sent emails to his job.

The family has not spoken to Jackson but are glad she is alive.

“We we’re praying for her safety and it turned out in our favor,” said sister Ela Vaughn.

Last month the family pleaded to the community for help finding her in Europe after she left the United States with a man she met online and stopped communicating with them.

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career. Jackson's family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left.(Jackson family)

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career.

Jackson’s family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left.

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for Munich, Germany, to pursue love and her music career. Jackson's family said the communication began to decline and ultimately stop a few months after she left.(Jackson family)

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: No charges to be filed after person shot in Myrtle Beach
Police say the Jeromes' two children witnessed the strike but were not hurt.
Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children
Russell Fry
Grand Strand lawmaker plans campaign kickoff in hopes of ousting U.S. Rep. Rice
Emergency allotments of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - or SNAP - have now been...
SC extends emergency SNAP supplements through December
Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Myrtle Beach lifeguards change operation to manage summer heat
2021 Extra Point preview: Dillon Wildcats
Heat Advisory until 7pm tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Sweltering heat and humidity continue this weekend