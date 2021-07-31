2021 Extra Point preview: Dillon Wildcats

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon Wildcats enter 2021 with a lot to prove as the powerhouse program aims to get back to the top of Class 3A.

The Cats will look to do so under under a new leader, however he’s a man rather familiar with the program. Kelvin Roller took the reigns earlier this year after legendary coach Jackie Hayes stepped down.

While playmakers like Louisville signee Ahmari Huggins Bruce, Highland Community College signee Bobo McKinnon, and Quashod Singleton will be tough to replace; this Dillon team will still have some major weapons.

Jack Grider is back for his senior year under center and will have quite the one two punch in the backfield in seniors Nemo Squire and Nigel George. Though the offensive line will be inexperienced, rising sophomore Josiah Thompson, who is already receiving Power 5 offers, will be an anchor.

This Wildcat squad has fed off what Roller brings to the table and aims to be in the state championship mix come December.

“He’s [Coach Roller] given all of us a bunch of opportunities and it’s up to us if we’re going to seize the moment and actually do what we need to do,” said Dillon quarterback Jack Grider.

“I think we’re coming in stronger,” Dillon running back Nigel George said. “We always break it down saying ‘WAO’ which means we are one. Everyone is on one accord striving to get to that last game.”

“We got something to prove and we got a chip on our shoulder,” said Dillon running back Nemo Squire. “We’re a program that wants to win and we’re a program that’s in a position to do that. But constantly we’re going game by game.”

“Being a physical football team, being a dynamic football team, and staying on the cutting edge of football is what we try to do as coaches at Dillon,” said Wildcat first-year head coach Kelvin Roller. “Expectations are always high but I think if you’re a confident coach, you want to be at a place like Dillon. That’s the kind of program you want to be a leader of.”

It’ll be a battle of the Cats in week zero when Dillon hosts Lake City to open the season on August 20.

