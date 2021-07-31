Submit a Tip
1 killed, 1 injured after head-on crash in Florence County

Arrests made in connection to recent shootings
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a head-on collision in Florence County, according to authorities.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. Friday on S.C. 51 near Carnell Drive.

Jones said a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling north on the highway when it crossed the center line and struck a Kia.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Jones also said the driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

