1 hurt after shots fired into vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in Florence County after shots were fired into a vehicle.

Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Friday night on Hoffmeyer Road.

Details are limited, but Nunn said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.

No other information was provided on their condition.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

