Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Vacationing Columbia couple struck by lightning in front of their children

Police say the Jerome's two children witnessed the strike, but were not hurt.
Police say the Jerome's two children witnessed the strike, but were not hurt.(Provided)
By Drew Aunkst
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia family’s vacation turned tragic when a couple was struck by lightning on the beach in Florida in front of their children.

According to the couples’ church, the man is dead and his wife is still recovering.

Officials say Brent and Kristen Jerome were in ankle deep water on Sanibel Island beach when they were struck.

Sanibel, Florida police say, the Jerome’s two children witnessed the strike, but the kids were not hurt.

Police responded to the scene and found bystanders performing CPR. The couple was taken to a Florida hospital where Brent later died.

Back home in Columbia neighbors are remembering Brent by flying the flag of his favorite team, the Wisconsin badgers, while also grieving the loss of their friend.

“It’s grief like I have never had to deal with before. It affects you in the weirdest ways. It’s gonna happen for a long time. He was a part of the crew and he’s just not there anymore. It’s gonna be hard,” said Erik Carlson, a neighbor.

The couples’ church is collecting donations for the family.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Khalil Jackson, Lanette Timmons
N.C. police arrest 2 after man claims he was assaulted, forced to strip naked, placed in trunk
The Hand community in Longs could see an additional 527 new homes built if county council...
Over 500 new homes could be coming to a new development off Highway 90
MBPD: 1 found shot at Myrtle Beach home; 1 detained
DHEC releases mask, vaccination guidance in schools; requires masks on school buses
There are two tests that measure antibody levels in unvaccinated people: a qualitative test and...
SPECIAL REPORT: Natural COVID antibodies compared to the vaccine antibodies; doctors weigh in

Latest News

.
Carolina Forest Widening project to be complete July 31, but county says work will continue for weeks
.
Georgetown County unveils new, interactive flood mapping system to get feedback for master plan
Dangerous heat continues.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues this weekend
This new effort from 24 state attorneys general goes further than any before.
SC attorney general joins multi-state effort to overturn Roe v. Wade